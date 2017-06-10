KSP Investigates Early Morning Fatal Collision in Boyle County





DANVILLE, Ky. (June 10, 2017) –The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 5:00 am this morning on KY HWY-52, east of Danville in Boyle County.

KSP Post 7 was contacted by the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office after they received a call of a gold passenger car in the middle of the road that had sustained significant damage in a collision. The initial investigation indicates that a 2003 Chevrolet Impala was traveling east on KY-52, when the passenger side of the vehicle left the right side of the road, and collided with a concrete bridge barrier before coming to final rest in the middle of the roadway.

A minor secondary collision occurred after a truck that was pulling a boat on a trailer was driving west, and attempted to stop after seeing the disabled car. The driver of the truck was unable to fully stop, and collided with the vehicle causing minor damage after slowing and attempting to steer around the disabled vehicle.

The impact from the initial collision partially ejected a juvenile passenger from the vehicle, who was later pronounced deceased at the scene by the coroner. Four other juveniles were transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital with unknown injuries. The ongoing investigation indicates that all five occupants inside the Chevy Impala were unrestrained, and did not have a driver’s license.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP Detective Charles Brandenburg. He was assisted at the scene by KSP Personnel, Boyle County Sheriff’s Office, Boyle County EMS, and the Boyle County Coroner.