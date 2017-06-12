Domestic Violence complaint investigated in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards arrested Carl Daniel Mallory age 24 of London on Saturday night June 10, 2017 at approximately 8:25 PM.

The arrest occurred off Sibert Lane, approximately 5 miles east of London after Detective Edwards investigated a domestic violence complaint there.

Detective Edwards learned that this subject had allegedly been involved in a physical altercation with his mother.

Carl Daniel Mallory was charged with assault – fourth degree – domestic violence and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.