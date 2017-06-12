BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 668 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

LONDON POLICE TRACKS AND FINDS BURGLARY SUSPECT

Monday, 12 June 2017 09:59 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share



LONDON, KY—On Monday, June 12th London Police received a complaint through Dispatch of a burglary in progress on Survey Lane around 12 A.M..

London Police utilized their K-9 Jack to track the burglar and arrested Eric C. Williams, 31, of London.

The resident of Survey Lane stated that she arrived home and Williams was in her home possibly intoxicated and she stated that he had no right to be there.

When officers approached the residence Williams took off on foot. Once officers arrived at the scene, Sgt. Randy Medlock requested K-9 Jack to track and located the suspect.

K-9 Jack

Ofc. Jacob Bormann and Ofc. Patrick Nunley began tracking with K-9 Jack where Williams was last seen and set up a perimeter. Williams was tracked and found approximately 50 yards from the residence lying down in weeds. Williams was taken into custody by Ofc. Nunley.

Williams was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and public intoxication. He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.