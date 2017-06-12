LONDON POLICE TRACKS AND FINDS BURGLARY SUSPECT









LONDON, KY—On Monday, June 12th London Police received a complaint through Dispatch of a burglary in progress on Survey Lane around 12 A.M..

London Police utilized their K-9 Jack to track the burglar and arrested Eric C. Williams, 31, of London.

The resident of Survey Lane stated that she arrived home and Williams was in her home possibly intoxicated and she stated that he had no right to be there.

When officers approached the residence Williams took off on foot. Once officers arrived at the scene, Sgt. Randy Medlock requested K-9 Jack to track and located the suspect.

Ofc. Jacob Bormann and Ofc. Patrick Nunley began tracking with K-9 Jack where Williams was last seen and set up a perimeter. Williams was tracked and found approximately 50 yards from the residence lying down in weeds. Williams was taken into custody by Ofc. Nunley.

Williams was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and public intoxication. He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.