KSP - Arrest Made in Child Overdose Investigation









Carrollton, KY (June 12, 2017) – A Carroll County woman has been arrested in connection with the overdose of her 8 month old child.

On Friday June 9th at approximately 5:19 p.m. Kentucky State Police Post 5 Dispatchers received a call from Child Protective Services reporting a child was admitted to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville after ingesting methamphetamine.

Preliminary investigation revealed an 8 month old child ingested methamphetamine at a residence on Seminary Street in Carrollton. The child was transported to Carroll Memorial Hospital and then to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville. Summer Stark, 28 of Carrollton, was found to be the mother of the child. Following the investigation and a search warrant of the residence Stark was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment 1st degree, possession of controlled substance 1st degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stark was lodged in the Carroll County Detention Center. The 8 month old child was removed from the home by the cabinet for health and family services. A 10 year old child was also removed from the home.

Kentucky State Police were assisted on scene by the Carrollton Police Department.

Photo courtesy of the Carroll County Detention Center.