KSP - NEW UPDATE-----------To Knox County officer shooting





Artemus, Ky. - On June 12, 2017 at 11:40 a.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call from the Knox County Dispatch Center stating Knox County Sheriff Deputies were needing assistance at 7293 Ky 225 in the Artemus community in Knox County.

Both deputies stated that they had been shot but was able to return fire striking the perpetrator. KSP Troopers responded to the scene and began an investigation.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Deputy Keith Liford and Deputy Claude Hudson were at the residence attempting to serve an indictment warrant on John Bays, 50, of Artemus. While deputies were inside the residence they located Mr. Bays. Mr. Bays began shooting at both deputies before officers could return fire. After Deputy Liford was shot multiple times and Deputy Hudson shot once, deputies were able to return fire striking Mr. Bays. Mr. Bays was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Knox County Deputy Coroner. Troopers from Post 10 arrested Brian Simpson who was also at the residence during the incident. Mr. Simpson had active arrest warrants for his arrest as well.

Deputy Liford was transported from the scene to the Knox County ARH and then airlifted to University Tennessee for his injuries. At this time he is in surgery and listed in stable condition. Deputy Hudson was taken by private vehicle to Knox County ARH and then Released.

KSP Critical Incident Response Team is on the scene conducting an investigation.

KSP was assisted at the scene by Barbourville Police Department, Fish and Wildlife, KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Local Volunteer Fire Departments.

UPDATE:

Deputy Keith Liford is now recovering after surgery. Doctors stated the surgery went well and Deputy Liford is expected to make a full recovery.

UPDATE:

On June 14, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Knox County Deputy Keith Liford was released from University of Tennessee Medical Center from the injuries that he received Monday morning. Deputy Liford is expected to make a full recovery.