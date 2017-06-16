Two Wanton Endangerment arrests Tuesday in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards arrested two female subjects on Tuesday evening June 13, 2017 at approximately 5:23 PM.

The arrests occurred after detectives and deputies conducted an investigation and determined that a female subject had allegedly took her 10-year-old granddaughter to a residence in Pittsburgh and had purchased crystal methamphetamine, and returned back to her residence and used the methamphetamine along with a friend of hers.

The two female subjects arrested were identified as:

The grandmother of the 10-year-old – Annette Boggs age 50 of Mount Moriah Road Cliffs, London charged with wanton endangerment – first-degree and criminal abuse – first-degree – child 12 or under.

Rhonda Sue McClure age 50 of Hawk Creek Rd., London charged with wanton endangerment – first-degree.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of a Laurel County Detention Center.

Assisting on the investigation and arrests were: Lieut. Greg Poynter, Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Detective Kyle Gray, and Deputy Daniel Grigsby.



