Two Wanton Endangerment arrests Tuesday in Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards arrested two female subjects on Tuesday evening June 13, 2017 at approximately 5:23 PM.
The arrests occurred after detectives and deputies conducted an investigation and determined that a female subject had allegedly took her 10-year-old granddaughter to a residence in Pittsburgh and had purchased crystal methamphetamine, and returned back to her residence and used the methamphetamine along with a friend of hers.
The two female subjects arrested were identified as:
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Photos attached are courtesy of a Laurel County Detention Center.
Assisting on the investigation and arrests were: Lieut. Greg Poynter, Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Detective Kyle Gray, and Deputy Daniel Grigsby.