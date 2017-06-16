Missing teenager found safe / Custodial Interference arrest - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards and Detective Kyle Gray along with Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry and Lieut. Greg Poynter arrested Johnny Seth Hobbs age 18 of London on Thursday afternoon June 15, 2017 at approximately 3:56 PM.

The arrest occurred off North Mill St. in London after it was determined that this subject had been with a 15-year-old female that had been reported missing.

Johnny Hobbs was charged with felony custodial interference and unlawful transaction with a minor – third-degree and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Assisting on the investigation was Social Services and the CDW's (court designated worker) office.





