BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 550 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Missing teenager found safe / Custodial Interference arrest - Laurel County

Friday, 16 June 2017 05:05 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards and Detective Kyle Gray along with Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry and Lieut. Greg Poynter arrested Johnny Seth Hobbs age 18 of London on Thursday afternoon June 15, 2017 at approximately 3:56 PM.

The arrest occurred off North Mill St. in London after it was determined that this subject had been with a 15-year-old female that had been reported missing.

Johnny Hobbs was charged with felony custodial interference and unlawful transaction with a minor – third-degree and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Assisting on the investigation was Social Services and the CDW's (court designated worker) office.


BACKGROUND:


user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.