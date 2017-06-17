BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 584 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

LONDON POLICE ARREST CONVICTED FELON FOUND WITH GUN AND DRUGS

Saturday, 17 June 2017 09:49 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

LONDON KY—On Thursday, June 15th London Police served a felony indictment warrant on Anthony, J. Popejoy, 37, of Middleground Way in London and discovered a gun and drugs.

Popejoy was located in the back bedroom of the Middleground Way residence. Located beside him was a bag containing a Highpoint .380 handgun, a small bag containing methamphetamine, a baggie containing marijuana and a glass pip used to smoke methamphetamine.

Officers assisting at the scene include Sgt. Travis Hurley, Ofc. Greg Turner, and Ofc. Eric Stallard.

Popejoy was arrested at the scene and was charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon, first-degree possession of methamphetamine of the first offense, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.