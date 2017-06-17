LONDON POLICE ARREST CONVICTED FELON FOUND WITH GUN AND DRUGS

LONDON KY—On Thursday, June 15th London Police served a felony indictment warrant on Anthony, J. Popejoy, 37, of Middleground Way in London and discovered a gun and drugs.

Popejoy was located in the back bedroom of the Middleground Way residence. Located beside him was a bag containing a Highpoint .380 handgun, a small bag containing methamphetamine, a baggie containing marijuana and a glass pip used to smoke methamphetamine.

Officers assisting at the scene include Sgt. Travis Hurley, Ofc. Greg Turner, and Ofc. Eric Stallard.

Popejoy was arrested at the scene and was charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon, first-degree possession of methamphetamine of the first offense, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.