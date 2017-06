Jackson Energy has 2 planned outages on Monday, June 19

Crews will be working on 2 planned outages on Monday, June 19, 2017

In Clay County, 241 members will be impacted by a planned outage as crews change out a pole. The outage will begin at 11 a.m. and last for 3 hours. Areas impacted are HWY 1482, Danger Branch, Crane Branch, Wren Branch, Martin Branch, Wile Branch, Long Branch and Otter Branch.

In Laurel County, the planned outage will impact 16 members on White Oak Road. The outage will begin at 10 a.m. and power will be off for 2 hours as crews change out a pole.