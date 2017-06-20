BIGBARN Radio Live

Victim airlifted after motorcycle crash Saturday in Laurel County

Tuesday, 20 June 2017 07:15
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Charlie Johnson along with Deputy Rick Cloyd investigated a single vehicle injury traffic crash which occurred on Ky 192 approximately 12 miles west of London on Saturday afternoon June 17, 2017 at approximately 2:15 PM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently a 2002, Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling on Ky 192 when the driver felt a vibration in his rear wheel. The motorcycle ran off the roadway on the right shoulder coming to rest in a ditch there. 

The driver was identified as David Beets age 56 of Oneida, Tennessee treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and airlifted by PHI helicopter to UK Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Photo of crash site is attached.

