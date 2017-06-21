BIGBARN Radio Live

Apparent Murder / Suicide being invesitgated in Laurel County

Wednesday, 21 June 2017 06:18
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Office Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry is investigating an apparent murder\ suicide which occurred approximately 2 miles south of London on Tuesday evening June 20, 2017 at approximately 6:32 PM.

The investigating detective reports that apparently a domestic argument occurred at the residence and a husband apparently shot his wife multiple times and then shot himself.

Both were transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London. Both were pronounced deceased there a short time later.

Assisting on the investigation at the scene was: Capt. Chuck Johnson, Deputy Larry Parrott, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Josh Morgan, and Detective Richard Dalryple.

Names of the deceased will be released later (to insure that next of kin has been notified) as the investigation continues.


