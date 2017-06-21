Fatal traffic crash Tuesday in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstructionist Capt. Chuck Johnson along with Deputy Brandon Broughton , Sgt. Brett Reeves and Major Rodney Van Zant are investigating a two vehicle single fatality traffic crash which occurred on Level Green Road approximately 12 miles southwest of London on Tuesday morning June 20, 2017 of London at approximately 7:55 AM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently a white colored 2017 Toyota Highlander was traveling westbound on Level Green Road and a red colored 1996 Geo Metro was traveling eastbound when the two vehicles collided with each other, and both vehicles then slid around.

The Geo Metro then struck a utility pole off the roadway and came to rest. The Highlander came to rest partially on the roadway.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander was identified as: Tiffany Bays age 40 of Corbin – no injuries reported.

The driver of the Geo Metro was identified as: William J. Hubbard age 46 of Corbin – pronounced deceased at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling.

Investigation into the cause of the accident continues by Laurel Sheriff's Capt. Chuck Johnson.

Assisting at the scene of the crash was Keavy Volunteer Fire Department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and the Laurel County Coroner's Office.

Photo of crash site is attached.