KSP Charges Christian Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses





GRACEY, Ky. (June 21, 2017)— On June 20, 2017, at approximately 4:14 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Kevin Harris, 57, on charges related to prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor/police officer re: sex offenses, sex offender instant message/chat/social network use and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Harris was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after being contacted by investigators with the Avery County Sheriff Department in North Carolina. Investigators with the Avery County Sheriff Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation had two separate investigations dealing with Harris communicating and planning to meet minors to engage in sexual activity.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Gracey on June 20, 2017. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Harris is currently charged with three counts of prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor/police officer re: sex offenses, one count of sex offender instant message/chat/social network use and two counts of possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Harris was lodged in the Christian County Detention Center.