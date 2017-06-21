Subject with numerous outstanding warrants arrested Tuesday in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Kevin Berry arrested Lee Ann Hammack age 32 Of Mill St., London on Tuesday afternoon June 20, 2017.

The arrest occurred after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a white colored 2015 Ford Van Econoline E-350 belonging to a TV/Internet service had been reported stolen and that the van had a GPS tracking system.

The van was reported stolen off Pine Top Road approximately 3 miles west of London and was tracked by GPS to a wooded area off Green Meadow Drive approximately 4 miles west of London (nearly 7 miles from the theft scene).

As Sheriff's deputies arrived at the last location the van had been reported to be at, they observed a female subject flee the vehicle into a wooded area there.

The Sheriff's office deployed its K-9 locating the female subject nearby and following a short struggle with the suspect an arrest was made.

Deputies located the keys to the van and numerous items stolen from the van in this female subject's possession. Deputies also noted damage to the van and damage to the property where the van had been driven onto. In addition, deputies determined that this subject was under the influence.

Deputies also learned that this subject had numerous outstanding warrants including an indictment warrant. She also gave deputies a false name.

Lee Ann Hammack was charged with theft by unlawful taking – vehicle – $10,000 or more but under $1 million; theft by unlawful taking – $500 or more but under $10,000; criminal mischief – first-degree; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; public intoxication – controlled substances; resisting arrest; criminal mischief – second-degree; persistent felony offender II and giving officer false identifying information.

In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging theft by unlawful taking – auto– $500 or more but under $10,000; driving on DUI suspended license – first offense; theft by unlawful taking under $500; and persistent felony offender II.

Also, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of criminal trespassing – second-degree and public intoxication – controlled substances.

Deputies assisting on the investigation and arrest included Deputy Brandon Broughton, Deputy Josh Scott, Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 "Edge", and Detective James Sizemore.

Lee Ann Hammack was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

File photo of "Edge" by LSO