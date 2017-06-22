LSO deputy dispatched to a dispute Wednesday in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Jonathon Paul age 21 of London early Wednesday morning June 21, 2017 at approximately 4 AM.

The arrest occurred off Hicks Lane, approximately 1 mile west of London after Deputy Mehler was dispatched to a dispute of a male subject staying at a house who should not be there.

Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Mehler noted that this subject quickly made his way to a parked black colored Ford Fusion and into the driver seat and began sifting through the center console although being told to stay outside the car.

Deputy Mehler removed and identified the subject whom was identified as Jonathon Paul.

Deputy Mehler located a pistol in a hollowed out/makeshift section in the upper center console.

Through investigation Deputy Mehler learned that this subject was a convicted felon regarding a Laurel Circuit Court case charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense.

Jonathon Paul stated that the pistol, a .40 caliber Taurus belonged to his girlfriend and she was not present. Paul stated that he had fired the pistol earlier in the evening for target practice.

Jonathon Paul was charged with carrying a concealed weapon; and possession of a handgun by convicted felon and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of Laurel County Detention Center.