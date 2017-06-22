BIGBARN Radio Live

KSP Seeking Public’s Assistance with a Cold Case in Knox County

Thursday, 22 June 2017
Gray, Ky. - On April 1, 1985 the body of an unidentified female was located at a rural dumpsite alongside U.S. 25E in Knox County, Kentucky in an area commonly known as Gilliam Hill. The body had been placed in an old refrigerator and an autopsy revealed she had been murdered.

The unknown female was estimated to be between the ages of 25-35 years old. She was wearing two different necklaces, one with a heart pendant and the other with an eagle pendant.

Witnesses reported seeing the unknown female the day prior at a truck stop in Corbin, Kentucky. She was allegedly attempting to get a ride to North Carolina. 

Kentucky State Police-Post 10 is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying this unknown female.

Additional information can be found on NAMUS.gov (National Missing and Unidentified Persons System).

If you have any information, please contact Kentucky State Police-Post 10 606-573-3131

