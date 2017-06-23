BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 589 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Parts of college planning guide now available in audio

Friday, 23 June 2017 08:31 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share



FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 23, 2017) — Parts of two chapters of “Getting In,” the state’s college planning guide, are now available in audio on the website of the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

The audio versions include Chapter One and the first part of Chapter Two. Chapter One is a guide to college admissions, while the first part of Chapter Two helps students and parents navigate the financial aid process.

People who access the audio version can listen to the complete chapter-long recordings or to separate sections that deal with specific topics, such as planning for college or finding financial aid.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.