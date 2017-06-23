Parts of college planning guide now available in audio









FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 23, 2017) — Parts of two chapters of “Getting In,” the state’s college planning guide, are now available in audio on the website of the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

The audio versions include Chapter One and the first part of Chapter Two. Chapter One is a guide to college admissions, while the first part of Chapter Two helps students and parents navigate the financial aid process.

People who access the audio version can listen to the complete chapter-long recordings or to separate sections that deal with specific topics, such as planning for college or finding financial aid.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.