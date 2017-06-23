BIGBARN Radio Live

LSO deputies dispatched to complaint of damage done

Friday, 23 June 2017 09:26 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott along with Deputy Keith Dinsmore, Sgt. Brett Reeves, and Bailiff Tony Anders arrested Raina White age 22 of Port Angeles Washington on Thursday afternoon June 22, 2017 at approximately 3:40 PM.

The arrest occurred off Ky 770 approximately 9 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of damage done at the KOA Campground there, reporting that a female suspect had fled the scene.

When deputies arrived at the scene they learned that a manager for the KOA campground had followed the suspect and located her about 2/10 mile away from the campground.

Deputies noted that the female suspect's hair, clothing, and body was covered in blue hair dye. The suspect told deputies that she was trying to dye her hair blue because her boyfriend wanted her to and they made a mess in the bathroom at the KOA Campground (causing damage).

Deputies also determined that this suspect was under the influence.

Raina White was charged with criminal mischief – third-degree and public intoxication – controlled substances and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

