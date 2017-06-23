EKU Manchester to host Strategic Planning Meeting June 27 for community leaders in Clay, Jackson, Lee, Leslie & Owsley Counties

Manchester, KY - EKU Manchester to host Jackson Energy Regional Economic Development Strategic Planning Meeting for Community Leaders in Clay, Jackson, Lee, Leslie & Owsley Counties on June 27, 2017, 1:00—5:00 p.m.

This is an open meeting for community leaders in our five-county region. Please feel free to invite anyone in your community that you feel would bring vision, leadership and an overall concern for the future of our region. Please RSVP (and direct any questions) to Karen Combs at 606-364-9223 or karencombs@jacksonenergy.com.

* The purpose of this Strategic Planning Meeting is to discuss economic development strategies for the five-county area and also explore the formation of a regional economic development council.

* The direction and survival of our southeast Kentucky counties rest upon the shoulders of our elected officials, community leaders and those who have a true desire to make a difference within our region. * As a proven leader in your community, we would appreciate your attendance—as we put forth a collaborative effort that will take all of us working together toward common goals and a shared vision.

Guest Facilitator: Dr. Alison Davis, UK Economic Development Specialist