Arrest at traffic crash on US 25 in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott along with Deputy Keith Dinsmore arrested Franklin Early age 57 of Keavy on Thursday evening June 22, 2017 at approximately 6:28 PM.

The arrest occurred on US 25 approximately 7 miles south of London after this subject was allegedly involved in a motor vehicle traffic crash where a person in the other vehicle was injured.

Deputies determined that this subject was under the influence – he admitted taking Percocet earlier and was found in possession of Percocet in a blue container. This subject tried to crush the pills into the ground but Deputy Dinsmore prevented him from destroying evidence.

Franklin Early was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – fourth offense; driving on DUI suspended license – second offense; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense; and tampering with physical evidence.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.