MSP - Heroin Awareness Signs to be Posted in Queen Anne’s County

Queen Anne’s County, MD (June 23, 2017) - Citizens may soon notice four new signs featuring an updated count of heroin overdoses and deaths in Queen Anne’s County.

The idea to erect signs to raise awareness about heroin use and consequences was first suggested by MSP Centreville Barracks Commander, Lt. Timothy McDonald at a Drug Free Queen Anne’s Coalition meeting. Major Dwayne Boardman, Office of the Sheriff, informed the coalition that he receives weekly updates of overdoses and deaths and the signs could easily be changed to reflect the yearly totals thus far. The membership unanimously agreed to pursue the idea.

At the June Coalition meeting, Major Boardman reported that in Queen Anne’s County from January to May of 2017, 20 people have overdosed on heroin and three people have died in the county from an overdose. He cautioned the group to understand the count does not include Queen Anne’s County residents who overdose or die in another county, Baltimore City, or in another state. Due to the continued law enforcement crackdown on dealers in Queen Anne’s County and the potential decrease in heroin supply, it is common for users to travel to more densely populated areas to find a dealer. Often the user will be desperate to take the heroin dose right away, in the county or city away from their home, and if an overdose or death occurs, it is counted in the non-resident jurisdiction.

Immediately following the Coalition’s decision to purchase signs, members began offering support to get the signs designed, constructed and erected. Jim Roy, a volunteer offered to pay for two signs and Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Jim Moran said the county would match Mr. Roy’s donation with two more signs. Jim Roy is also bringing heavy equipment to the sites to set the posts. Commissioner Moran personally donated concrete to set the sign posts and Friel’s Lumber Company contributed the eight pressure treated posts needed to support the signs. A group of volunteers from the Coalition have stepped forward to help put up the signs, beginning with the first sign at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday June 28, 2017 at the Maryland State Police Barracks near Centreville on 301. Signs will also be placed near each of the two county high schools. Commissioner Moran is seeking the state’s permission to place the fourth sign on Route 50 as people drive eastbound from the Bay Bridge.

Chairperson Warren Wright stated, “If these signs help to discourage one person from using heroin, we will have made a difference.” Mr. Wright welcomes citizens to attend bi-monthly Coalition meetings held on the second Wednesday from 8 to 10 a.m. in February, April, June, August, October, and December, usually at the Office of the Sheriff in Centreville.