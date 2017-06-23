BIGBARN Radio Live

Wanton Endangerment and other charges / Social Services notified - Laurel County

Friday, 23 June 2017 16:59 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Kyle Gray arrested Amber Nicole Brandenberg age 30 of East Bernstadt on Friday, June 23, 2017 at noon off Gamecock Road, approximately 6 miles north of London.

The arrest occurred after Detective Gray located this subject outside her residence and determined that she was under the influence – this subject admitted using Suboxone, smoking marijuana, taking Prozac, and Adipex.

This subject was the only adult taking care of her 2 1/2 year old son at the residence. This subject was also wanted on outstanding warrants. Social services was notified and the child was placed with other relatives.

Amber Nicole Brandenberg was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; and wanton endangerment – second degree. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel County warrant of arrest charging theft by unlawful taking under $500.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

