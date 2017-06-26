BIGBARN Radio Live

Laurel County warrant of arrest off Curry Road

Monday, 26 June 2017 08:59
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Daniel Grigsby arrested Joseph Chad Curry age 42 of London on Saturday afternoon June 24, 2017 at approximately 3:33 PM.

The arrest occurred off Curry Road approximately 11 miles east of London after this subject was charged on a Laurel County warrant of arrest charging indecent exposure – first-degree – first offense.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

