Attempted Murder of a Police Officer Investigation / McCreary County





London, Ky. (June 26, 2017) – On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at approximately 4:00 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a call from the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance on an officer involved shooting that had taken place on Cowhorn Road near Jones Hollow Road in McCreary County.

Preliminary investigation indicates that McCreary County Deputy Sheriff Frank Brown conducted a traffic stop on an older model red motorcycle. During the course of the traffic stop, the operator fired two shots from a handgun in the direction of the deputy, striking him in his bulletproof vest.

Multiple police agencies responded to the area and established a perimeter. A search was conducted on ground and by air, but was unsuccessful in locating the suspect or motorcycle.

Deputy Brown was transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where he was treated and released.

The male suspect was last seen wearing khaki shorts, black shirt, black riding boots, black Nike backpack and a red helmet. Kentucky State Police is asking anyone with any information regarding this investigation to contact Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

KSP Detective Billy Correll is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, KSP Aircraft Section, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, McCreary County Sheriff’s Office and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.