Police seeking information on driver that fled crash scene in Laurel County

Tuesday, 27 June 2017 09:45 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Brandon Broughton is investigating a hit and run traffic crash which occurred on Ky.1006 at Hicks Lane just west of London on Tuesday morning June 27, 2017 at approximately 8:30 AM.

The investigating deputy reports that apparently a pickup truck ran off the roadway and struck a house there causing substantial damage. A woman was in the back bedroom at the time of the crash and was uninjured.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a male subject who exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with any information on who the driver was is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600. Information will be strictly confidential.

Photo of crash site is attached.

