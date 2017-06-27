Assault 1st arrest in Laurel County - Victim airlifted

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott along with Deputy Travis Napier arrested Myrtle Smith age 33 of London on Monday night June 26, 2017 at approximately 8:24 PM.

The investigating deputies report that they were dispatched to a complaint of an alleged assault that had occurred at a residence on Mitchell Creek Road approximately 3 miles west of London.

When deputies arrived at the scene they learned that a female victim had apparently had her throat cut twice by a knife following a domestic argument.

The victim, Sherry Bowling age 23 of London was airlifted to UK Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Myrtle Smith was charged with assault – first-degree and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Also a photo of the knife found at the scene is attached