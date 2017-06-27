BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 828 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

"NAPA Customer Appreciation Day Car Show" - Saturday July 1st. in Manchester

Tuesday, 27 June 2017 11:09 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

FREE Grilled Hotdogs

Manchester, KY - "NAPA Customer Appreciation Day Car Show" scheduled for Saturday July 1st., 2017: 1:00 P.M. till 3:00 P.M.

  • Come out and tour our new NAPA Parts Store
  • Get acquainted with our friendly & helpful Sales Staff
  • Find out how we can help YOU
  • Enjoy a fantastic Clay County Cruisers Car Show and have a great afternoon of fun and fellowship

    • The Cruisers will also be selling tickets on this beautiful red 2007 Ford Mustang to be given away at their Halloween show on October 29, 2017 in Rawlings Stinson Park and you don't have to be present to win. Proceeds to help The Clay County Cruisers and The Lockards Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

    user has no rights to post comments

    Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

    Stevie & Thelma
    Furniture
    London, Kentucky

    I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

    CREDIT in a MINUTE
    WE FINANCE!

    606-878-1363

    Learn More

    CARS CARS CARS

    RED HOT
    SUMMER DEALS!!


    157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
    Manchester, Kentucky
    (606) 594-8283

    (606) 594-9604

    - Complete -
    Line Of Used
    Auto Parts
    606-598-2603







    Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
    Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

    Designed by C-Double Web Development.