"NAPA Customer Appreciation Day Car Show" - Saturday July 1st. in Manchester
FREE Grilled Hotdogs
Manchester, KY - "NAPA Customer Appreciation Day Car Show" scheduled for Saturday July 1st., 2017: 1:00 P.M. till 3:00 P.M.
The Cruisers will also be selling tickets on this beautiful red 2007 Ford Mustang to be given away at their Halloween show on October 29, 2017 in Rawlings Stinson Park and you don't have to be present to win. Proceeds to help The Clay County Cruisers and The Lockards Creek Volunteer Fire Department.