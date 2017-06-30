Victim flown from scene of Tuesday afternoon crash in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott investigated a single vehicle serious injury traffic crash which occurred on Ky. 1394, approximately 8 miles northeast of London on Tuesday afternoon June 27, 2017 at approximately 2:55 PM.

The investigating deputy reports that apparently a red colored 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup lost control as the right side tires left the roadway in a curve causing the vehicle to travel along a ditch, striking a fence, and struck a tree head-on coming to rest position.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was identified as Melissa Houston age 51 of East Bernstadt – treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and flown from the scene by PHI helicopter to UK Medical Center in Lexington for treatment of serious injuries.

Assisting at the scene of the crash was East Bernstadt Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo of crash site provided by Deputy Larry Parrott.



