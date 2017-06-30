New law in Kentucky puts limits on Opioid prescriptions for acute pain

Kentucky is a national leader in drug control policy, and the Bevin Administration has worked with the Kentucky General Assembly over the past two years to ramp up the fight against opioids.

A new law provided for by House Bill 333 went into effect on Thursday June 29, 2017. Opioid prescriptions for acute pain are now limited to a three-day supply unless a doctor provides written justification in medical records for a larger amount.

In 2016, Gov. Bevin and the General Assembly also increased funding for anti-drug efforts in the state budget, allocating $15.7 million to combat opioids in the current fiscal year, up from $10 million the previous year. Another $16.3 million has been allocated for fiscal year 2018.

