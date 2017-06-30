UPDATE: Double Murder Investigation / Rockcastle County





Mount Vernon, KY (June 09, 2017) – Kentucky State Police Detectives are on the scene of a death investigation on North Wilderness Road in Rockcastle County, after receiving a call from the Mount Vernon Police Department about two deceased subjects inside a residence at approximately 6:41 AM, on Thursday, June 08, 2017.

Troopers arrived on scene and discovered two adults deceased inside the residence.

The deceased have been identified as William H. Bryant, 36, and Chara L. Bryant, 35, both of Mount Vernon.

The bodies will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

**UPDATE**

On June 29, 2017 at 9:40 p.m., KSP Detectives from Post 11, London arrested two individuals for the murders of both William and Chara Bryant.

Detectives charged Christopher Evans, 22, of Somerset, with two counts of murder, tampering with physical evidence, and burglary 1st degree.

The investigation indicates that Evans brought a firearm to the residence, entered unlawfully, and shot both individuals. Mr. Evans then returned to his residence and destroyed evidence that could implicate him in the crime. Mr. Evans was lodged into the Rockcastle County Detention Center.

Also charged was a 16-year-old female juvenile. The juvenile was placed into the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center charged with two counts of murder. KSP Detective Ryan Loudermilk is continuing the investigation.