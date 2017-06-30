"NAPA Customer Appreciation Day Car Show" set for Saturday afternoon July 1st. in Manchester

FREE Grilled Hotdogs & ONE BIG Door Prize

Manchester, KY - "NAPA Customer Appreciation Day Car Show" scheduled for Saturday July 1st., 2017: 1:00 P.M. till 3:00 P.M.

Come out and tour our new NAPA Parts Store

Get acquainted with our friendly & helpful Sales Staff

Find out how we can help YOU

Enjoy a fantastic Clay County Cruisers Car Show and have a great afternoon of fun and fellowship

The Cruisers will also be selling tickets on this beautiful red 2007 Ford Mustang to be given away at their Halloween show on October 29, 2017 in Rawlings Stinson Park and you don't have to be present to win. Proceeds to help The Clay County Cruisers and The Lockards Creek Volunteer Fire Department.