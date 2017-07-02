Complaint leads to arrest in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Taylor McDaniel arrested Justin Smith age 24 of Bimble, Kentucky on Saturday morning July 1, 2017 at approximately 8:50 AM.

The arrest occurred off North Stewart Rd., approximately 12 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a male subject was passed out in the middle-of-the-road there.

When Deputy McDaniel arrived at the scene he located a male subject laying in the middle-of-the-road apparently passed out. Deputy McDaniel noted that the subject was unable to stand on his feet and had slurred speech and was unable to hold his eyes open.

The subject stated he had shot up pain pills earlier. This subject was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While this subject was being processed at the Laurel County Detention Center, deputy jailers found this subject in possession of a white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine. Deputy McDaniel also charged Justin Smith with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine and promoting contraband – first-degree.

This individual was also charged on a warrant of arrest charging criminal trespass – first-degree and theft by unlawful taking under $500. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.