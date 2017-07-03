BIGBARN Radio Live

Domestic Violence arrest - Laurel County

Monday, 03 July 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Travis Napier along with Deputy Josh Morgan and Deputy Daniel Grigsby arrested Leslie Ann Brummett age 27 of London on Saturday night July 1, 2017 at approximately 8:32 PM.

The arrest occurred off Fount Hubbard Road approximately 6 miles west of London after deputies were dispatched to a domestic dispute there.

Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and learned from the male victim that this subject had allegedly chased him around the house with a frying pan and had thrown several objects at him hitting him.

Leslie Ann Brummett was charged with assault – fourth degree – domestic violence and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

