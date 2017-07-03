BIGBARN Radio Live

Driver of at fault vehicle jailed after head-on traffic crash Sunday in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott along with Deputy Travis Napier arrested Michael Lawson age 46 of London on Sunday night July 2, 2017 at approximately 8:24 PM.

The arrest occurred on Parkside Road, approximately 3 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash there.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies conducted an investigation and determined that this subject had allegedly been driving a vehicle that struck another vehicle head-on in the other vehicle's lane of travel.

Deputies also determined that the driver of the at fault vehicle was under the influence – he admitted taking OxyContin earlier. In addition, deputies noted that they had received a complaint earlier on the black Dodge pickup this subject was driving – the complaint earlier reported this vehicle apparently was driving recklessly on Ky. Highway 229.

Michael Lawson was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; reckless driving; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance – first offense; wanton endangerment – second-degree; and numerous other traffic violations and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Inset photo of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo of crash site provided by Deputy Larry Parrott.

