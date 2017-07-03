Readout of President Donald J. Trump’s Phone Call with President Xi Jinping of China

President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Xi Jinping of China.

President Trump raised the growing threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a denuclearized Korean Peninsula.

President Trump reiterated his determination to seek more balanced trade relations with America’s trading partners.

The two leaders also discussed a range of other regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest, and affirmed that they look forward to meeting at the G20 in Hamburg, Germany.