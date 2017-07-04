KSP - Death Investigation / Clay County





London, KY (July 04, 2017) - On Tuesday, July 04, 2017 at approximately 3:20 AM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a call from the Clay County 911 Center about a fatal shooting that had taken place at a residence on KY HWY 2467 in Clay County.

Upon arrival, Troopers discovered Jody M. Sevier, 34, of Manchester deceased of an apparent gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation revealed that Matthew O. Caldwell, 40, of Helton, KY fatally shot Sevier during a confrontation.

Sevier’s Body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort were an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

No arrest has been made at this time. This investigation will be presented to the Clay County Grand Jury once the investigation is complete.

KSP Detective Jesse Armstrong is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Detectives and Troopers from Post 11, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Manchester Police Department, ATF and the Clay County Coroner’s Office.