LSO deputy dispatched Monday to investigate two vehicle traffic crash in Laurel County

Tuesday, 04 July 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Daniel Grigsby arrested Lois McWhorter age 57 of East Bernstadt on Monday afternoon July 3, 2017 at approximately 4:55 PM.

The arrest occurred on Ky. 490 approximately 5 miles north of London after Deputy Grigsby was dispatched to investigate a two vehicle traffic crash there.

Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Grigsby conducted an investigation determining that the driver of a red Chevrolet Cobalt was under the influence.

This subject was found in possession of suspected marijuana.

Lois McWhorter was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense and possession of marijuana and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

