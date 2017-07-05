Drug Arrest at Assault Complaint in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Josh Morgan arrested Anthony Ryan Thompson age 25 of London on Monday evening July 3, 2017 at approximately 6:01 PM.

The arrest occurred off Ky. 1376 West approximately 8 miles north of London after Deputy Morgan was dispatched to a complaint that a male subject had been in an altercation with his grandfather and had assaulted him physically.

When Deputy Morgan arrived at the scene he located the male suspect passed out in a porch swing and conducted an investigation and learned that he had allegedly assaulted his grandfather.

In addition the subject was found in possession of a concealed firearm. He was also found in possession of methamphetamine and a prescription drug not in its proper container. The suspect was determined to be under the influence.

Anthony Ryan Thompson was charged with assault – fourth degree – domestic violence; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine; carrying a concealed weapon; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense; and public intoxication – controlled substances.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.