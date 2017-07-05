BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 632 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Drug Arrest at Assault Complaint in Laurel County

Wednesday, 05 July 2017 08:02 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Josh Morgan arrested Anthony Ryan Thompson age 25 of London on Monday evening July 3, 2017 at approximately 6:01 PM.

The arrest occurred off Ky. 1376 West approximately 8 miles north of London after Deputy Morgan was dispatched to a complaint that a male subject had been in an altercation with his grandfather and had assaulted him physically.

When Deputy Morgan arrived at the scene he located the male suspect passed out in a porch swing and conducted an investigation and learned that he had allegedly assaulted his grandfather.

In addition the subject was found in possession of a concealed firearm. He was also found in possession of methamphetamine and a prescription drug not in its proper container. The suspect was determined to be under the influence.

Anthony Ryan Thompson was charged with assault – fourth degree – domestic violence; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine; carrying a concealed weapon; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense; and public intoxication – controlled substances.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.