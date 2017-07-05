KSP - Death Investigation in Knox County









Gray, Ky. (July 5, 2017) - On July 5, 2017 at approximately 1:42 a.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan was contacted by Knox County Dispatch requesting troopers to respond to 4385 Ky. 233 in the Gray community of Knox County.

Deputies requested assistance after they located Marty Roark, 52, of Barbourville deceased in a back bedroom of the residence. KSP Detectives were dispatched to the location and began a death investigation.

The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy. At this time the cause of death is undetermined. Det. Aaron Frederick is conducting the investigation. Also assisting at the scene were Det. Kevin Miller, Tpr. Wayne Hensley, Sgt. Jason Bunch and Sgt. Danny Caudill.

More information will be released once it comes available.