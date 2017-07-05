BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 633 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

KSP - Death Investigation in Knox County

Wednesday, 05 July 2017 08:20 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share



Gray, Ky. (July 5, 2017) - On July 5, 2017 at approximately 1:42 a.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan was contacted by Knox County Dispatch requesting troopers to respond to 4385 Ky. 233 in the Gray community of Knox County.

Deputies requested assistance after they located Marty Roark, 52, of Barbourville deceased in a back bedroom of the residence. KSP Detectives were dispatched to the location and began a death investigation.

The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy. At this time the cause of death is undetermined. Det. Aaron Frederick is conducting the investigation. Also assisting at the scene were Det. Kevin Miller, Tpr. Wayne Hensley, Sgt. Jason Bunch and Sgt. Danny Caudill.

More information will be released once it comes available.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.