Sheriff Root's "War on Drugs" continues with July 4th arrests in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Josh Scott along with Sgt. Brett Reeves and Deputy Daniel Grigsby with his K9 "Edge" arrested 4 individuals 10 miles south of London in a business parking lot on Tuesday morning July 4, 2017 at approximately 11:51 AM. after being dispatched to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle – a gray colored Toyota 4Runner.

When deputies arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation they found the four individuals and an assortment of drugs including methamphetamine, Xanax, Suboxone strips, scales, and a pistol. In addition, one of the subjects was wanted on an outstanding warrant. The four individuals were identified as:

Shawn Henderson age 31 of London charged with carrying a concealed weapon; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled substance first-degree, 3rd offense--- this subject was the driver of the vehicle and was found in possession of a 38 caliber handgun concealed, and meth.

William D. Karr age 42 of Keavy charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled substance – second-degree – the subject was a passenger and was found with Xanax, meth, and a set of scales.

John David Montgomery Richards age 32 of Corbin charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia – the subject was found in possession of meth and a set of scales.

Daniel E. Branham age 27 of London charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine – the subject was a passenger found in possession of meth and a set of scales. In addition, the subject was wanted on an outstanding Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court.

All four individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo of contraband seized also attached.

Sheriff Root stated that the "War on Drugs" continues on a daily basis in Laurel County.

To report drug activity call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600, or email the sheriff's office at lso1133@windstream.net, or message the sheriff's office on Facebook at Laurel County Sheriff's Office. All information will be confidential.