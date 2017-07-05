Sheriff Root's "War on Drugs" continues with July 4th arrests in Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Josh Scott along with Sgt. Brett Reeves and Deputy Daniel Grigsby with his K9 "Edge" arrested 4 individuals 10 miles south of London in a business parking lot on Tuesday morning July 4, 2017 at approximately 11:51 AM. after being dispatched to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle – a gray colored Toyota 4Runner.
When deputies arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation they found the four individuals and an assortment of drugs including methamphetamine, Xanax, Suboxone strips, scales, and a pistol. In addition, one of the subjects was wanted on an outstanding warrant. The four individuals were identified as:
All four individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Sheriff Root stated that the "War on Drugs" continues on a daily basis in Laurel County.
To report drug activity call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600, or email the sheriff's office at lso1133@windstream.net, or message the sheriff's office on Facebook at Laurel County Sheriff's Office. All information will be confidential.