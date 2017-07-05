BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 510 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Alleged Rape/Custodial Interference Investigation - Laurel County

Wednesday, 05 July 2017 21:00 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County,KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards arrested Ryan Anthony Creech age 18 of London on Wednesday morning July 5, 2017 at approximately 10 AM.

The arrest occurred after Detective Edwards conducted an investigation into an alleged rape/custodial interference case where it was learned that this subject had apparently picked up two 12-year-old juveniles who had sneaked off from their home and driving them to several locations throughout Laurel County, and at one stop off Hawk Creek Road the adult male had allegedly had sexual intercourse with one of the 12-year-old juveniles.

Afterwards, the adult male attempted to take the juveniles back to their residence and while driving at a high rate of speed on Farris Jones Road, in northern Laurel County, had wrecked his vehicle with the two juveniles still in the vehicle.

Ryan Anthony Creech was charged with Rape – second-degree; two counts of wanton endangerment – first-degree; and two counts of felony custodial interference. This subject was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Also assisting on the case for the Laurel County Sheriff's office was: Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Detective Kyle Gray, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Bryon Lawson, and Deputy Brandon Broughton.

Photo of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.


user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.