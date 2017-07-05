Alleged Rape/Custodial Interference Investigation - Laurel County





Laurel County,KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards arrested Ryan Anthony Creech age 18 of London on Wednesday morning July 5, 2017 at approximately 10 AM.

The arrest occurred after Detective Edwards conducted an investigation into an alleged rape/custodial interference case where it was learned that this subject had apparently picked up two 12-year-old juveniles who had sneaked off from their home and driving them to several locations throughout Laurel County, and at one stop off Hawk Creek Road the adult male had allegedly had sexual intercourse with one of the 12-year-old juveniles.

Afterwards, the adult male attempted to take the juveniles back to their residence and while driving at a high rate of speed on Farris Jones Road, in northern Laurel County, had wrecked his vehicle with the two juveniles still in the vehicle.

Ryan Anthony Creech was charged with Rape – second-degree; two counts of wanton endangerment – first-degree; and two counts of felony custodial interference. This subject was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Also assisting on the case for the Laurel County Sheriff's office was: Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Detective Kyle Gray, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Bryon Lawson, and Deputy Brandon Broughton.

Photo of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



