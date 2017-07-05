Arrest / Five counts of Wanton Endangerment in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Gary Mehler along with Deputy Bryon Lawson and Deputy Shannon Jones arrested Jeremy Lee Turner age 36 of Waterworks Rd., London early Wednesday morning July 5, 2017 at approximately 1:33 AM.

The arrest occurred off Ponderosa Drive approximately 2 miles west of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that shots had apparently been fired into a residence there. While en route to the scene, deputies located a possible suspect vehicle and traveled to the scene to conduct an investigation.

Deputies learned through investigation that allegedly a white colored Buick Regal had pulled in front of a residence there and fired two rounds into the residence. The rounds had traveled through the outer wall and through interior walls in the residence.

Persons inside the residence reported seeing a white Buick car pull near the residence and the driver of the vehicle firing two shots into the house. There were five persons inside the residence at the time.

Jeremy Turner admitted driving the white Buick car to the residence on Ponderosa Lane.

Jeremy Lee Turner was charged with five counts of wanton endangerment – first-degree and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



