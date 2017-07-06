Financial Aid Tip for Students, July 2017





A good admissions essay may mean more financial aid for college

Some colleges, especially private schools, require an essay as part of their admissions process for college freshmen.

That essay may also help when it comes to paying for college, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

Generally, the more exclusive the college, the more important the essay may be in admissions and financial aid decisions.

Essays let schools learn more about students than just what the application shows. That gives writers a chance to set themselves apart.

Students should put time and effort into an admissions essay. Colleges want students who can express themselves clearly, using proper spelling, grammar and punctuation. It may take several drafts to get it right, but the essay needs to be well written and free of errors. Students should have a teacher, school counselor or parent review the essay before submitting it to the college. The better the essay, the better a student’s chance of being accepted at a top school.

