Alleged rape of four-year-old juvenile - Laurel County

Thursday, 06 July 2017 15:39
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards along with Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Detective Kyle Gray, and Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested Ray Stephen Bennett 42 of Day Ridge Rd., London on Wednesday evening July 5, 2017 at approximately 4:35 PM.

Ray Stephen Bennett was charged with one count of rape – first-degree and five counts of sodomy – first-degree. This subject allegedly had sexual intercourse with a four-year-old juvenile and also on five different occasions this subject engaged in deviant sexual intercourse with the same four-year-old juvenile.

Ray Stephen Bennett was arrested in London and lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

