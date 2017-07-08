LONDON POLICE ARREST LAUREL COUNTY MAN FOR TERRORISTIC THREATENING TOWARDS POLICE













LONDON KY—On Monday, July 3rd, Elijah Cheek, 35, of Cheek Lane in Laurel County made threats via Facebook following the arrest of his mother, Donna S. Cheek, 57, of Cheek Lane.

She was arrested following an accident within city limits and was charged with menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree assault on a police officer.

Elijah Cheek became belligerent during her arrest and left the scene. On Tuesday, July 4th, while his mother was incarcerated, he made comments during a phone conversation threatening to shoot officers and other violent threats.

That morning on Facebook, he continued to make threats towards officers, stating, “Prison bound..to they’ve f***** with the wrong mother. F***** with my mom, my demons have came out to play city, sheriff, state. Here I come, bunch of 12yr old cops.. see you soon f****….”

In reply to comments made on his post he said, “I got it. I’m a big boy. Do what I want. Cops in London are a f****** bullseye and I’m shooting.”

London Police then obtained and executed an arrest warrant for terroristic threatening on Wednesday, July 5th. Three marijuana plants were found outside his residence on Cheek Lane.

Ofc. Patrick Nunley arrested Elijah Cheek and he was charged with cultivating marijuana, less than five plants and third-degree terroristic threatening. He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.