WCSD deputy assisting Probation and Parole locates stolen pistol, suspected meth

Monday, 10 July 2017 10:52
WCSD Press Release - On July 5, 2017, Deputy Johnny Miller responded to a Henry Barton Road residence in the Rockholds community to assist two Probation and Parole officers.

Deputy Miller made contact with Troy Vee Carr, 47, of that location. Carr, a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of a firearm. Whitley County E911 determined the Walther 9mm had been entered by law enforcement as stolen. Dep. Miller also located what appeared to be approximately two grams of methamphetamine, one marijuana plant and drug paraphernalia.

Carr was arrested and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

He is charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), probation violation for a felony offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and cultivating marijuana.

Inset photo of the accused is couretsy of the Whitley County Detention Center.

