Dispute complaint leads to warrant arrest Thursday in Laurel County

Tuesday, 11 July 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Austin W. Johnson age 38 of London early Thursday morning July 6, 2017 at approximately 3:50 AM.

The arrest occurred off East Laurel Rd., approximately 1 mile east of London after Deputy Mehler was dispatched to a dispute at a residence there.

Upon arrival at the scene, this subject was located in the basement after he had locked himself down there and was found hiding behind a shelving unit.

After an investigation was conducted it was determined that this subject was wanted on a warrant.

Austin W. Johnson was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court for pretrial and cut off ankle bracelet regarding charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – 3rd offense; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance – first offense; and numerous other traffic violations.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of a Laurel County Detention Center.


