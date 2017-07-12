Subject under arrest tells LSO deputy why he doesn't work

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Taylor McDaniel arrested Jamieson Minton, age 22 London, on Sunday July 9th, 2017 at approximately 9:21 AM.

The arrest occurred on Ky. Hwy. 80 East in the parking lot of East 80 Grocery. Deputy McDaniel was dispatched to a complaint of a male subject possibly intoxicated in the driver's seat of a vehicle.

When Deputy McDaniel arrived he located the above male subject in the driver's seat leaned over the center console. Upon further investigation, Deputy McDaniel was able to determine the above subject was under the influence of intoxicants and placed him under arrest for DUI.

Located inside the vehicle was: a Hi Point 9mm handgun under the driver's seat, a set of scales, numerous small clear plastic bags, a small plastic bag containing 3 Suboxone tablets, a clear plastic bag containing suspected marijuana, a clear plastic bag containg 17.2 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, and $314 cash.

The above male subject stated to Deputy McDaniel that he did not have a job because selling drugs was easier and more profitable than working.

Jamieson Minton was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Trafficking in Marijuana, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs, and Failure to Maintain Required Insurance, and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo of subject courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.