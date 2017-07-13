BIGBARN Radio Live

VA Office of Economic Opportunity / BLS Data - June 2017 and 2nd Quarter 2017

Curtis L. Coy

By Curtis L. Coy

Colleagues and Fellow Veterans,

As with the first Friday of each month, the BLS employment statistics were released on the 7th.  We have also included the 2nd quarter 2017 statistic report.

Attached is our monthly ‘cheat sheet’ for your use and information.  The national unemployment rate for June 2017 increased slightly from 4.3% to 4.4% and the Veteran unemployment numbers for June 2017 increased from 3.4% to 3.7%.

Thanks to all of you who are working directly or indirectly, to ensure our Veterans have meaningful employment.

  • BLS_Employment_Data_-_June_2017.pdf
  • BLS_Employment_Data_-_2nd_Quarter_2017.pdf

    • V/R

    Curtis L. Coy

    Deputy Under Secretary for Economic Opportunity

    Veterans Benefits Administration
    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
    Washington, DC 20420


    VA Core Values:  Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence (“I CARE”)


    Please Remember:

  • If you would like to review prior messages sent through this listserv, clickhttp://benefits.va.gov/vow/economic_opportunity.asp
  • If you would like to research, find, access, and, in time, manage your VA benefits and personal information please visit and/or register at https://www.ebenefits.va.gov/ebenefits-portal/ebenefits.portal.


