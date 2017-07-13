VA Office of Economic Opportunity / BLS Data - June 2017 and 2nd Quarter 2017
By Curtis L. Coy
Colleagues and Fellow Veterans,
As with the first Friday of each month, the BLS employment statistics were released on the 7th. We have also included the 2nd quarter 2017 statistic report.
Attached is our monthly ‘cheat sheet’ for your use and information. The national unemployment rate for June 2017 increased slightly from 4.3% to 4.4% and the Veteran unemployment numbers for June 2017 increased from 3.4% to 3.7%.
Thanks to all of you who are working directly or indirectly, to ensure our Veterans have meaningful employment.
