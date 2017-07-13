BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 428 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Police seize firearms & marijuana plants Tuesday in Whitley County

Thursday, 13 July 2017 08:56 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

WCSD Press Release | Jul 13, 2017 | - Around 9:00 P.M. July 11, 2017, Deputy Jonas Saunders responded to a mental health petition. When he approached the Luther Collins Road residence in Williamsburg one male fled the residence on foot.

Williamsburg Police Department K9 Officer Brandon Prewitt and Chief Wayne Bird assisted in the search for the man, but he was not located.

Deputy Johnny Miller also responded and located two marijuana plants growing behind the residence. In the area that the male fled, a 9 millimeter pistol was found. Records indicated the pistol was reported stolen out of Campbell County, Tennessee.

A search of the home revealed a sawed off shotgun, which Robert A. Cole, 49, of Whitley City, stated was his.

Tricia Croley, 42, was believed to be under the influence while in custody of grandchildren in the residence.

Cole was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm) and tampering with physical evidence.

Croley was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, cultivating marijuana and public intoxication.

Both were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.