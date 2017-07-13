Police seize firearms & marijuana plants Tuesday in Whitley County

WCSD Press Release | Jul 13, 2017 | - Around 9:00 P.M. July 11, 2017, Deputy Jonas Saunders responded to a mental health petition. When he approached the Luther Collins Road residence in Williamsburg one male fled the residence on foot.

Williamsburg Police Department K9 Officer Brandon Prewitt and Chief Wayne Bird assisted in the search for the man, but he was not located.

Deputy Johnny Miller also responded and located two marijuana plants growing behind the residence. In the area that the male fled, a 9 millimeter pistol was found. Records indicated the pistol was reported stolen out of Campbell County, Tennessee.

A search of the home revealed a sawed off shotgun, which Robert A. Cole, 49, of Whitley City, stated was his.

Tricia Croley, 42, was believed to be under the influence while in custody of grandchildren in the residence.

Cole was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm) and tampering with physical evidence.

Croley was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, cultivating marijuana and public intoxication.

Both were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.